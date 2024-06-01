WNBA needs to put a swift end to cheap shots on Caitlin Clark
There are downsides to being the new face of the WNBA. Caitlin Clark knows that better than probably anyone before. Being the highest profile player on the court means some players will try their best to "humble" the star. And they'll cross a line doing it sometimes.
On Saturday, Clark's Indiana Fever battled the Chicago Sky in hopes of notching their second win of the season. In the third quarter, Chennedy Carter directed a NSFW message towards Clark and then body checked her into the front row.
Somehow, the refs decided this was only worth an away-from-the-ball foul because it came before the ball was inbounded.
WNBA has to protect Caitlin Clark from cheap shots
Listen, it's common for rookies to get extra physical treatment as veterans welcome them to the league. And many a star has had an opposing team look to unsettle them by getting after them hard. But there have to be consequences when it's that obvious and egregious.
"That’s just not a basketball play," Clark told the ESPN broadcast during her post-third quarter interview.
She's right. That wasn't a basketball play and it should have been treated as such. It was more than just off the ball, it was a flagrant. And it's not the first time opposing players have gotten away with physical plays on Clark. Fever head coach Christie Sides got a technical on Thursday while arguing a no-call the star rookie.
If WNBA officials let that kind of contact go, it'll just give everyone the green light to hammer Clark. The league can't let that happen. They need to protect their star, not because she's Caitlin Clark, but because she's a target.
Clark and company got the last laugh. The Fever won at home for the first time this season by outlasting Chicago's late comeback attempt. Clark had 11 points with eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. Her five turnovers were the biggest issue with her performance, particularly a late one that helped the Sky get back in it when Indiana had the chance to continue pulling away.