WNBA Playoffs: 3 Washington Mystics who definitely won't be back next season
Game 2 between the Mystics and Liberty ended in a nail-biting frenzy. New York punched their ticket to the semifinals and sent the Mystics into the offseason.
Mystics that definitely won't return next season: 1. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is the final player that defintely won't return in Washington next season. Clearly she is an important role player for the Mystics but the team needs to recruit outside of their comfort zone.
First-year head coach, Eric Thibault want to follow in Mike Thibault's footstep who is the current general manager but he may want to expand his style of play/coaching. Now that Mike can solely focus on roster development and personnel changes, he may look outside of his normal pocket of free agents.
The Mystics still have a strong core in Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, and Brittney Sykes (for now). This offseason, the team has the opportunity to sign free agents like Skylar Diggins-Smith who is currently at odds with the Phoenix Mercury, Aerial Powers who is looking for a bigger role, or Courtney Williams who continues to dominate at a high clip.
2024 will be the year that the Mystics reenergize their roster and acquire players that fit their mold/system.