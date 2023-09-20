WNBA Playoffs: 3 Washington Mystics who definitely won't be back next season
Game 2 between the Mystics and Liberty ended in a nail-biting frenzy. New York punched their ticket to the semifinals and sent the Mystics into the offseason.
Mystics that definitely won't return next season: 2. Tianna Hawkins
The second player who will definitely not return to Washington is Tianna Hawkins. Now this may be a hard concept for some to believe but it's time for the franchise to move some pieces around to avoid the championship window closing.
In 2021, Hawkins signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Dream but she would return to Washington the following year. She is an amazing talent around the rim and can stretch the floor with her shooting. Nevertheless, TH is a piece that the Mystics will move on from because of the growth of Shakira Austin and the possibility of finding a younger player to add to the roster.
Hawkins finished the 2023 season averaging 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. Although her numbers have improved from last season, she may be a piece that Washington will move on from because of the cohesion of the current roster.