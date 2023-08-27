3 X-factors who could be the difference in the WNBA playoffs
The WNBA postseason is set to tip off September 13th and there are three X-factors that can be the difference come playoffs.
Chicago Sky X-Factor: Dana Evans
The last X-factor is Dana Evans with the Chicago Sky. The Sky are currently in ninth place with a 13-21 record.
Clearly, Chicago needs to make up a lot of ground and hope for the Mystics to lose a few games to have a chance at the postseason. But of course, anything is possible when it comes to the last few weeks before the postseason.
If the Sky make the postseason, they will be able to make some noise. Evans will be one of the X-factors to help this team. She is currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
The Louisville product is tough on defense and has a high motor. She can impact the game in late game situations and is someone who can be trusted in crunch time.
Evans also takes on the challenge of slowing down other teams' best players.