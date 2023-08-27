3 X-factors who could be the difference in the WNBA playoffs
The WNBA postseason is set to tip off September 13th and there are three X-factors that can be the difference come playoffs.
Connecticut Sun X-Factor: DiJonai Carrington
The Connecticut Sun could possibly find themselves in the Finals for the third time in the last five seasons. Connecticut is currently in third place overall with a 23-11 record and a potential MVP candidate in Alyssa Thomas.
Connecticut is a balanced team that can upset any team at any moment. As constructed, they can match up with anyone and score in multiple ways.
As the postseason approaches, one X-factor that opponents need to prepare for is DiJonai Carrington off the bench.
Carrington is a strong defender, quick in transition, and a solid ball handler. She is constantly moving without the ball and is always looking for a backdoor cut.
When the 2021 draft pick is in the game, she shifts the team into another gear and wears down the other team. She doesn’t need the ball in her hands to be effective and she can impact the game at any moment.
Carrington is currently averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range.
Connecticut’s starting five already wears their opponents down, so when the second unit featuring Carrington enters the game, it’s hard for opponents to catch their breaths.