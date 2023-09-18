WNBA Playoffs: 3 keys to Game 3 between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx
On Sunday, afternoon the Minnesota Lynx tied the series 1-1 behind Kayla McBride's and Napheesa Collier's monster performances. Now the question is what are the keys for Game 3?
Keys to Sun Vs. Lynx, No. 1: Protecting the 3-point line
On Sunday, the Sun (20 attempts) and Lynx (24 attempts) relied on the deep ball a little more than usual. Connecticut finished the game shooting 35 percent from 3 while the Lynx shot a blazing 37.5 from deep.
The Lynx were able to close out game two due to McBride shooting 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from three. In order for the Sun to win on Wednesday, they need to chase McBride off the 3-point line.
In terms of Connecticut, Bonner finished the game scorching the earth shooting 6-of-10 from 3 (60 percent). Minnesota will need to consider double-teaming her or making sure to switch everything on defense.
Wednesday's game will come down to whoever can run the opposing team off the 3-point line while shooting it at a high clip.