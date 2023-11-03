Women's college basketball inner circle contenders: 3 teams that can challenge LSU
The AP polls are out and the Women's college basketball season is set to start Nov. 6. Who could challenge the LSU Tigers to take the crown?
3 teams that can challenge LSU: 1. UConn
The team that will that will provide the most difficulty for LSU is Uconn who will be entering the upcoming season with more firepower. Paige Bueckers will return this season after missing the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL.
Bueckers was cleared for the 2023-24 season in early August of this year. Yesterday, Azzi Fudd informed the world that she would be returning to Uconn after this season.
The Huskies can challenge the Tigers because of their deep roster with the return of Bueckers. Aaliyah Edwards will be another factor in this system because of her ability to dominate on the boards, and convert from the post.
She provides the Huskies with second-chance points, energy and rebounding. Fudd can light it up from three and can space the floor for this team. She has a keen ability to slash to the basket with ease or set up the backdoor option for open cutters.
Bueckers is an instant bucket that can score at will. Similar to Clark, she can get her teammates involved or take over the game at any moment. Uconn will be able to challenge LSU because of their ability to play positionless basketball and dominate in the pick-and-roll.
Uconn can also defend women-to-woman or pick you up at half or full court for the press.