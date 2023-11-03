Women's college basketball inner circle contenders: 3 teams that can challenge LSU
The AP polls are out and the Women's college basketball season is set to start Nov. 6. Who could challenge the LSU Tigers to take the crown?
2. Iowa
The second team that can challenge the Tigers is the Iowa Hawkeyes who were a half away from winning the championship. Iowa can challenge LSU because of Caitlin Clark returning for her senior season.
Obviously, Iowa is a complete team and it doesn't revolve around Clark but she is the leader of the team. Oftentimes, her shooting ability is the talk of the town but her IQ is outstanding and she understands situational basketball.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder will have her team ready to go for the 2023-24 season. She packed this season's schedule with seven 25-ranked matchups throughout the season.
The Hawkeyes will be able to challenge the Tigers because of their ability to rebound the basketball, defend the post, and score through Clark.
Even though Bluder lost some of her starters from last season, she will have experienced vets who got more playing time due to foul trouble and matchups. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall are excellent shooters and solid defenders.
Iowa will be able to compete with anyone based on their defense and ability to space the floor. A strong pick-and-roll with shooting can be deadly.