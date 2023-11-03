Women's college basketball inner circle contenders: 3 teams that can challenge LSU
The AP polls are out and the Women's college basketball season is set to start Nov. 6. Who could challenge the LSU Tigers to take the crown?
The LSU Tigers shocked the world last season as they cut down the nets and won the national title in April. LSU defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who put the world on notice with a star-studded performance from Caitlin Clark even in the loss.
On Nov. 6, the 2023-24 NCAA women's college basketball season will tip off with over 10 games. As of now, the top five in poll rankings feature (1) LSU, (2) UCONN, (3) Iowa, (4) UCLA, and (5) Utah. South Carolina fans may be upset with their No. 6 ranking but it's hard to bounce back after losing the whole starting lineup to the WNBA Draft.
LSU will enter this season with a majority of their team intact. However, the team will defend their title without Ladazhia Williams, Jasmine Carson, and Alexis Morris. Needless to say, the team will still be led by Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, and Kateri Poole.
The defending champions also added two top-50 high school products in Mikaylah Williams (ranked No. 2), and Angelica Velez (No. 44). Lastly, LSU was able to add Hailey Van Lith out of the transfer portal from Louisville.
LSU will return with more grit and force as they look to successfully defend their championship which has not been done since the 2015 and 2016 Uconn Huskies. Will there be any teams that can knock off LSU?
3 teams that can challenge LSU: 3. Notre Dame
The first team that can challenge LSU is Notre Dame because of their ability to play as a team and because of the experience they gained last season. Head coach Niele Ivey has sparked a newfound energy in the team and they play with a purpose.
Since Ivey was named the head coach, she has lifted the program each season. The team finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-10 overall record and a 8-7 conference record.
During her second season as the head coach she led her team to a 24-9 overall record and a 13-5 conference. Last season, the team concluded with a 27-6 record and a 15-3 conference record despite a heartbreaking injury to guard Olivia Miles.
The Fighting Irish made the Sweet Sixteen in the last two seasons without being at full strength. Sonia Citron, Becky Obinma, and Jenna Brown will be able to help anchor this team until Miles returns.
Notre Dame can score on all three levels of the floor, get out on the fast break, rebound and defend at a high level, not to mention, having a solid coach who doesn't panic goes a long way.
Although Miles will not return at the beginning of the season, the team will have her back before March next year.