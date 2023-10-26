World Series Schedule, Teams, Playoff Bracket & More
The World Series is set to begin Friday night in Arlington. Here is everything you need to know.
By Curt Bishop
The World Series is set to begin on Friday night.
It's the best time of the year for baseball fans, as we finally see the matchup between the best teams in both the American League and National League. Six months of baseball has finally come to a culmination of sorts.
This year, it will be the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off for the ultimate prize. This is a World Series that not many people saw coming at the beginning of the year. But lo and behold, here we are at the finish line with just these two teams remaining.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 World Series.
World Series schedule
The schedule for this year's World Series is as follows.
- Game 1: In Arlington, Friday Oct. 27
- Game 2: In Arlington, Saturday Oct. 28
- Game 3: In Arizona, Monday Oct. 30
- Game 4: In Arizona, Tuesday Oct. 31
- Game 5: In Arizona, Wednesday Nov. 1
- Game 6: In Texas, Friday Nov. 2
- Game 7: In Texas, Saturday Nov. 3
All games will begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern Time and will air of FOX Sports, with Joe Davis, John Smoltz, and Ken Rosenthal as the commentators.