World Series Schedule, Teams, Playoff Bracket & More
The World Series is set to begin Friday night in Arlington. Here is everything you need to know.
By Curt Bishop
World Series teams
Now let's get into the teams that are playing this year in the Fall Classic.
We'll start with the Rangers, who rebounded from a 94-loss season in 2022 to become one of baseball's most elite squads. They added Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi this past offseason.
When they needed pitching reinforcements, they grabbed Aroldis Chapman, Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton, and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline. They already had stars such as Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Nathaniel Lowe.
As for Arizona, they had Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker, Alek Thomas, and NLCS MVP Ketel Marte in their lineup. But they traded for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and signed Evan Longoria. They boast an elite pitching staff that features Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald, Andrew Saalfrank, and a young stud in right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.
Sewald was acquired to give them a legitimate closer at the trade deadline. They also brought in Tommy Pham to bolster their lineup. As such, they won 84 games and clinched a Wild Card on the heels of an 88-loss season in 2022.
These two teams are strong on paper, battle tested, and ready to go for what should be a truly exciting World Series.