World Series Schedule, Teams, Playoff Bracket & More
The World Series is set to begin Friday night in Arlington. Here is everything you need to know.
By Curt Bishop
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket
It may seem pointless to discuss the playoff bracket with just two teams remaining, but it's important to note how these two teams got here.
Arizona bounced back from a horrendous 2022 season and forced their way into postseason contention with their young roster. They were one of the last teams into the postseason, clinching the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
They took on the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and made quick work of them, pulling off a two-game sweep. They advanced to the NLDS for a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona also made quick work of the Dodgers, sweeping their NL West rivals in three games to advance to the NLCS. But they ran into trouble when they matched up against the Phillies.
Arizona lost the first two games on the road before bouncing back to even the series, but they still returned to Philadelphia trailing 3-2. Against all odds, they won the final two games.
Texas finished tied with the Houston Astros atop the AL West, but lost the season series and were designated with a Wild Card.
As the second Wild Card team, they took care of the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round, sweeping them in two games before taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
Like the Dodgers, the Orioles didn't stand much of a chance, and the Rangers pulled off a sweep. It even looked like the Rangers were going to mirror the insane run of the 2014 Kansas City Royals after taking the first two games of the ALCS on the road against Houston.
But Houston battled back and won all three games in Arlington, pushing Texas to the brink. But the Rangers remained cool and confident and managed to win the final two games at Minute Maid Park to advance.