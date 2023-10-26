World Series Schedule, Teams, Playoff Bracket & More
The World Series is set to begin Friday night in Arlington. Here is everything you need to know.
By Curt Bishop
2023 World Series format
Ever since 1922, the World Series has been a best-of-seven format. This means that the series can go as many as seven games before a winner is determined.
The first team to win four games is the team that wins. For example, if Arizona wins four games in a row, they'll sweep the series and there will be no need for any additional games.
Once both teams have won at least one game, Game 5 becomes necessary. Game 6 becomes certain after both teams have at least two wins, with Game 7 not becoming official until after the team trailing the series three games to two wins Game 6.
The Rangers had the better regular season record, so they are the higher seed and will host the first two games. After those games are complete, the series shifts to Arizona for Games 3-5. Games 6 and 7 will be back in Texas if necessary.