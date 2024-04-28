3 prospects that can help the Yankees end their World Series drought this season
It's World Series title or bust for Aaron Boone and the Yankees this season but these three prospects can provide serious help this season.
Manager Aaron Boone has the Yankees off to a nice start but everyone in New York understands the season is a marathon. That means additional players will need to be counted on to help the organization end their lengthy World Series drought. Fortunately for Boone and his coaching staff, there's significant depth in the minors that can help the big league club win games in 2024.
That does not mean Brian Cashman is going to rush untested prospects to the Bronx. Elite prospects like Spencer Jones have bright major league futures, but need minor league seasoning. The prospects who will help the Yankees win this season will have the right combination of talent and experience.
Yankees fans should keep a close eye on the following three prospects to make contributions sooner rather than later. It's not inconceivable that all three could find themselves on Boone's postseason roster.
Yankees rookies who can help end World Series drought
3. Will Warren
The right-handed pitcher currently checks in as the organization's No. 7 prospect. He opened a lot of eyes during Spring Training and just missed making the big league club as the regular season began.
It's inevitable that injuries will hit the Yankees pitching staff over the course of the season. Warren has the ability to help the team as a spot starter or a fixture in the bullpen. He hasn't dominated AAA competition through his first five starts in Scranton this season but that hasn't hampered his stock with the Yankees front office.
Warren doesn't possess star potential but he could turn into a cost-controlled starter at the backend of Boone's rotation. That's a nice asset for a team that will always spend big for stars at the top of the free agent market.
2. Clayton Beeter
Yankees fans will recognize Beeter's name since he has already pitched an inning of relief for the big league club in 2024. One scoreless inning wasn't enough to keep the former Texas Tech starter in the Bronx for long but it's safe to assume he'll make his way back to the big leagues this year.
Unlike Warren, Beeter profiles almost exclusively as a reliever. He is primarily a fastball/slider guy who lacks the full repertoire of pitches required to be an effective starter. The good news for Beeter is those two pitches are good enough to get major league hitters out.
Beeter will likely be the first reliever called up as soon as another guy in Boone's bullpen goes down with an injury. He may start his major league career mopping up messes but he's got the upside to be a high-leverage pitcher if his command improves.
1. Jasson Dominguez
Health is the only thing that's stopped Dominguez from starting the regular season with an everyday spot in Boone's lineup. The good news for Yankees fans is that his recovery is ahead of schedule and he may be ready to play rehab games next month.
The Yankees won't rush their elite outfield prospect back to the majors unless there's a serious injury to Aaron Judge, Juan Soto or Alex Verdugo. The plan is to let him work his way back to full health in the minors before exposing him to more action in the Bronx.
That strategy positions Dominguez nicely to give the Yankees a much-needed jolt when the dog days of the summer arrive. He's got the talent to cause a stir every time he steps to the plate. That can be a useful tonic for Boone when the energy starts to drag as the heat of the summer rises.
Dominguez is going to be a factor for the Yankees before September arrives as long as he stays healthy. At the very least, he can give Judge some rest in center field before the postseason arrives. At his best, he can slug his way into Boone's starting lineup and provide another power bat in the middle of the Yankees order.