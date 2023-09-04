Here's why Jasson Dominguez's hot start is almost certain to fall back to earth or whatever planet he's from
Yankees fans need to dial down their expectations for Jasson Dominguez's 2023 season
Jasson Dominguez has slugged two impressive home runs for the New York Yankees after his recent call-up to the majors. That doesn't mean he's going to play like an All-Star for the rest of this regular season.
The simple reality is that Dominguez's lack of experience makes him a prime candidate to struggle down the stretch for Aaron Boone's squad. The fact thattwo of his three Major League hits are home runs is overplaying the impact he's had thus far.
Jasson Dominguez is primed to struggle just like other young prospects do after early call-ups
His early season .231 batting average may represent the high mark of what Yankees fans should expect from Dominguez this year. He will struggle with pitch recognition until he gets the amount of at-bats required to perform solidly at the major league level. Almost skipping AAA entirely only exacerbates that adjustment for the player many Yankees fans have dubbed as a "Martian."
The good news for fans in the Bronx is that his adjustment period is only a temporary problem. Getting him meaningful at-bats this Septembers greatly improves the chances that Dominguez can be a starter when the 2024 season starts. That puts Dominguez well ahead of schedule compared to prospects of his age.
It also means Dominguez should be ready to play every day when the Yankees are next able to compete for a playoff berth. The team's recent sweep of the Astros may have reignited some hopes that New York can salvage a postseason appearance this year, but GM Brian Cashman effectively waved the white flag when committing to a youth-movement headlined by Dominguez less than one week ago.
Yankees officials and fans should be prepared to deal with ups and downs from Dominguez for the extended future. That will certainly continue for the rest of this regular season and will likely extend into next year as well. He's got star potential but is nowhere near the finished product. Two early home runs shouldn't drastically change the expectations of such an inexperienced player's play this season. New York isn't a town well known for keeping hype in check, but they should make an effort for their Martian.