3 home run moves the Yankees must hit after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The New York Yankees were unable to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto after multiple meetings with free agency's most coveted pitcher. Now what?
1. Yankees can double down on pitching with Marcus Stroman
The Yankees might avoid the upper echelon of the pitching market after whiffing on Yamamoto, but Montgomery's contract shouldn't preclude them from adding another quality starter in the Marcus Stroman tier. After an inconsistent, often challenging (but also successful) 2023 campaign with the Chicago Cubs, Stroman is looking for a comfortable home where he can flourish. The Yankees are as good a spot as any.
Last season marked Stroman's second All-Star appearance. When he's right, Stroman has the ability to supply top-line ace value. He won't get that level of financial commitment, however, due to concerns about injuries and inconsistency. Stroman started last season strong before finger and rib ailments impacted him in June and August, respectively. Stroman posted a 9.00 ERA over his last five starts and essentially punched his ticket out of Chicago, even if the Cubs' need for starting pitching could force the two sides to reconsider their arrangement.
Stroman has been connected to the Kansas City Royals. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels profile as other logical destinations. And yet, he should be easily persuaded to compete on baseball's biggest stage if the Yankees come calling. Stroman is already familiar with the city after a couple seasons with the Mets. With the Yankees, he would have a chance to compete at the highest level, with star power like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole on his side. The Cubs never quite spent at the level necessary to surround Stroman with genuinely elite teammates.
What he lacks in high-powered velocity, Stroman makes up for with command of his pitches and a penchant for soft contact. He keeps the ball inside the park — his 57.4 percent groundball rate in 2023 landed in the MLB's 94th percentile. Last season wasn't his best work on the whole, but slotting Stroman as the No. 3 or 4 starter in a rotation that includes Cole and the aforementioned Montgomery is a recipe for success. He's due to bounce back.