3 home run moves the Yankees must hit after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The New York Yankees were unable to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto after multiple meetings with free agency's most coveted pitcher. Now what?
2. Yankees can add to starting rotation depth with Jordan Montgomery signing
The Yankees still need another starter (or two) to fill out the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. One of the best options left in free agency is Jordan Montgomery, who is fresh off a dominant postseason run with the World Series champion Texas Rangers. The Yankees traded Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2022, but one has to imagine a hearty financial package would put all that water under the bridge.
Montgomery is, after all, inherently familiar with the Yankees' ballpark and coaching staff, not to mention several past (and potentially future) teammates. After the Soto and Verdugo trades, New York is very much back in the contenders' circle. At least on paper. So, Montgomery would have a strong chance to follow up last season's success with another deep run.
New York already has its top ace in Cole. Montgomery is more of an elite No. 2 or No. 3, which should keep his price tag reasonable for a Yankees team willing to burn through their checkbook. Montgomery wants to return to Texas — it's the offseason's worst-kept secret — but if the Rangers get stingy due to uncertainty about their TV deal, the Yankees can swoop in and out-spend the small(er) market any day of the week.
Montgomery split last season between Texas and St. Louis, going 10-11 in 32 total starts. He started the season on bumpy terrain with the wayward Cardinals but finished with a respectable 3.20 ERA and 1.193 WHIP before lowering his ERA to 2.90 in six postseason appearances (five starts).
If New York is serious, the right offer should convince Montgomery to don the pinstripes once more and chase postseason glory with baseball's most storied franchise.