Latest Rangers signing should only fuel Cardinals-Jordan Montgomery rumors
After signing a starting pitcher on Thursday, could the Texas Rangers be moving on from Jordan Montgomery?
By Kevin Henry
Jordan Montgomery was a big part of the first-ever World Series title run for the Texas Rangers in 2023. However, could there be signs this offseason that Montgomery's time in the Lone Star State is over?
On Thursday, the Rangers announced they had come to terms with right-hander Tyler Mahle on a two-year deal. As MLB insider Jeff Passan reported, Mahle is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but "should return this season" to slide into the Texas rotation. The 29-year-old Mahle will join Jacob deGrom as pitchers who are expected to miss the start of the campaign, but could become key pieces of the Rangers' attempt at a repeat after the All-Star break.
When Texas came to terms with Mahle, it pushed into further question the possibility of a reunion with Montgomery, who was acquired by Texas in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The 30-year-old southpaw has become one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, with estimates putting his next contract at six years and $150 million.
Did Texas Rangers give St. Louis Cardinals fans a reason for hope on Jordan Montgomery?
There have been rumors that that price tag might be too high for Texas, but would it fall in line with what the Cardinals are doing this offseason to rebuild their rotation? Montgomery has been linked to a potential return to the Gateway City and there is room for St. Louis to add to the rotation even after what has already been a busy offseason on the pitching front.
The biggest question will be if St. Louis is willing to meet the price tag that will come with Montgomery. There are plenty of other clubs in need of quality starters, so the demand for Montgomery is high.
Texas perhaps tipped its hand on Thursday, but Montgomery's future (in St. Louis or anywhere else in need of pitching) still seems up in the air, which gives Cardinals fans hope for a return.