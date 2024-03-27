Yankees, Red Sox fans rage at owners for not signing Jordan Montgomery: Best memes, tweets
The Arizona Diamondbacks inked a one-year, $25 million deal with Jordan Montgomery, and fans of other teams aren't too happy about it.
By Kinnu Singh
After helping the Texas Rangers win their first World Series in franchise history, Jordan Montgomery's journey through free agency has been longer than expected. While Blake Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants and Michael Lorenzen inked a deal with the Rangers, Montgomery remained on the market. Now, the left-handed ace has finally found his next home.
Montgomery has agreed to terms for a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pending a physical. The one-year deal is worth $25 million this year and includes a vesting player option for 2025.
New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox fans, among others, weren't too pleased with the news. Heading into the offseason, most of the chatter surrounding free agency had to do with the "Boras Four." With Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman being scooped off the market, Montgomery was the only one left available. Along with the Yankees and Red Sox, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies were linked to the southpaw as well.
The Yankees expected to have Gerrit Cole at the top of their rotation, but an injury to the reigning American League Cy Young winner left an opening for the Yankees to reunite with Montgomery. The Yankees selected Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 amatuer draft but traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. After learning about Montgomery's deal with Arizona, Yankees fans were reminded that they should never have parted ways with their pitcher to begin with.
The Mets expected to have Kodai Senga as their ace after an outstanding rookie season, but he was diagnosed with a shoulder strain shortly after spring training began. Senga should resume throwing soon, but they could've used Montgomery as well.
Meanwhile, Red Sox fans were just hoping to see some signs of life during a dormant free agency. "The Great Depression of Red Sox baseball rages on," one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Best memes and tweets from Yankees, Red Sox fans after missing on Jordan Montgomery
The St. Louis Cardinals traded Montgomery to the Rangers at the trade deadline last year. He threw 188 2/3 innings with a 3.20 ERA overall in 2023. He managed a 2.90 ERA in 31 postseason innings across five starts and one relief appearance.
Montgomery has been durable since a Tommy John surgery in 2018. He will be 31 years old during the 2024 season.