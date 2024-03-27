Jordan Montgomery contract details, grade: Ace flips to NL champs
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially landed Scott Boras' last high-profile client.
After months of prolonged speculation, Jordan Montgomery has finally found a new home. The talented southpaw will join the Arizona Diamondbacks, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. His contract is for one year at $25 million with a vesting player option for a second season. That second-year option vests if he starts 10 games in 2024.
Montgomery was the last of Scott Boras' high-profile clients to land a job, following in the footsteps of Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, and Matt Chapman by signing a short-term contract that maintains immediate flexibility. Montgomery — along with his Boras compatriots — could realistically hit free agency again next offseason. Hopefully, it's not so drawn out next time.
For now, Monty leaps from one World Series team to another. He's joining the losing side, obviously hoping to push Arizona over the top in a crowded NL contenders circle. While the Dodgers and the Braves remain the objects of national media attention, it was Arizona who outlasted both last season, not to mention the pesky Phillies.
Jordan Montgomery grade: Diamondbacks land third ace to complete rotation
With only a couple days until the season starts, it will take time for Montgomery to get up to speed. He won't take the mound on opening day, or even for Arizona's opening series. Once he's back, however, Montgomery figures to have a profound impact on the Diamondbacks' rotation. He joins Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly atop the Arizona bullpen, forming arguably the best three-man collective in the National League. Maybe all of baseball.
It has been a quietly productive offseason for the Diamondbacks, who re-signed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and maintained their competitive core from last season. With Corbin Carroll on the ascent and an elite pitching staff in place, there's no reason to believe Arizona won't be right back in the fray next postseason.
The NL West is a particularly daunting gauntlet this season. The Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the cornerstones of a $1 billion winter. Meanwhile, the Giants added Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell. Arizona's path has gotten considerably more daunting, but in baseball, little is guaranteed. Experience goes a long way, and we know this Diamondbacks team has the temperament and talent to mount a deep run.
Monty is a dynamic lefty to counterbalance Arizona's two right-handed aces in Gallen and Kelly. Now, Arizona is much better positioned to play certain matchups, especially late in the season. We'll see how quickly Montgomery can ramp up after missing all of spring training, but the 31-year-old has been actively working out all offseason. He won't be ice-cold when he shows up to work on Wednesday.
This is a great move for Arizona, capitalizing on the weak market and keeping pace with the ongoing NL West arms race. Several teams should be kicking themselves for not adding Montgomery on such a low-risk deal. His AAV is fairly high, but for two years at the most, this was hardly a case of putting too many eggs in one basket.