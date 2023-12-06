Yankees rumors: 3 next moves after acquiring Alex Verdugo in shocking trade
The Yankees won't be done after acquiring Alex Verdugo. Here are three moves they should make.
2) The Yankees should sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto after acquiring Alex Verdugo
Another player the Yankees have been linked heavily to, perhaps even more than Juan Soto, is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Brian Cashman appears to be enamored with this right-hander, and it's not hard to see why.
Furthermore, Hal Steinbrenner is willing to pay to get it done.
Yamamoto is arguably the most attractive free agent out there not named Shohei Ohtani, and seems to have most of the league interested on some sort of level. He's won three straight Sawamura Awards (Japanese Cy Young) and continues to get better. This past season, he posted a 1.16 ERA in 24 starts and 171 innings pitched for the Orix Buffaloes.
At just 25 years old Yamamoto projects as a clear frontline starter, and is five or six years younger than most of the other free agent stars out there. The Yankees can give this guy an eight or nine year deal and not worry about major decline. That just doesn't happen in free agency.
A trio of Gerrit Cole, Yamamoto, and a healthy Carlos Rodon would be one of, if not the best in the majors. Following that up with Nestor Cortes Jr. and one of Michael King or Clarke Schmidt and the Yankees might just have the best rotation in the game. It's a great fit for everybody, and one the Yankees have and should continue to pursue.