Yankees rumors: 3 next moves after acquiring Alex Verdugo in shocking trade
The Yankees won't be done after acquiring Alex Verdugo. Here are three moves they should make.
3) The Yankees should upgrade the bullpen after acquiring Alex Verdugo
With Verdugo here and Soto likely on the way, the Yankees offense might be complete. Their pitching staff, however, is not. The Yankees bullpen has been consistently great, but is set to lose some key pieces. Wandy Peralta, Keynan Middleton, and Albert Abreu are all free agents. Peralta and Middleton especially were key contributors last season.
Even if the Yankees hold onto Michael King in the likely Juan Soto trade, he'd be in the rotation more likely than not, meaning he's not going to be there to help in the bullpen either. Yes, the Yankees still have some quality arms like Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Tommy Kahnle, but they could use another arm or two late in games.
Josh Hader would be the dream, but chances are the Yankees won't swim in those waters with the money they owe their players already. While Hader is likely off the table, there are plenty of quality arms out there.
Jordan Hicks and Hector Neris could fit as hard-throwers with great stuff that we usually see out of New York's bullpen. The Yankees could also look to add a lefty like Matt Moore, and considering the fact that Nick Ramirez is their only left-handed relief option, that might even make the most sense. Regardless of who it is, the Yankees need to add someone to this bullpen.