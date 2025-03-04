Women's College Basketball Award Watch: Can anyone catch Hannah Hidalgo for POY?

Hannah Hidalgo is the most feared player in women's college basketball on both ends of the floor.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard from Merchantville, NJ had a tremendous freshman campaign for Notre Dame last season but has taken her game to new heights this year. Hidalgo is the main catalyst for the Fighting Irish, who are one of the nation's best teams and could be crowned as National Champions in early April.

Her 24.2 points per game is the third-best mark in the entire country, and her 3.7 steals per game rank her fourth in the nation. She also contributes 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, which are fourth and second on her team. Hidalgo has scored 16 or more points in every game but one and 20 or more points in all but six.

Hidalgo has metaphorically limped into the finish line this season, however, as she has only eclipsed the 20-point mark in two of her last six games. Her team has played a difficult schedule down the stretch but has dropped two contests right before the postseason.

This late-season decline could hurt her chances of winning the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award. Although she is still the front-runner, there are several players that could challenge her with strong finishes to the season.

Lauren Betts, C, UCLA

Betts has been a dominant player all year for the No. 2 Bruins on both ends of the floor. She is nearly averaging a 20-point double-double at 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest. She is a do-it-all player as well, contributing 2.7 assists and 2.8 blocks per game, which ranks fifth nationally.

With 16 double-doubles and a shooting percentage of 62.4 percent, Betts has been one of the most efficient and lethal players in all of the land. Her presence around the rim completely alters the game plan for opposing coaches; there really is no other player like Betts in the country. She could have a case for the award if she continues her dominant performances throughout the postseason and Notre Dame continues to struggle.

Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

Watching Paige Bueckers play will tell you all that you need to know about why she is in the conversation for Player of the Year. Her stats may stand out as some of the best in the country, but she has been the lifeblood of the No. 3 UConn Huskies all season long.

Her stats are pretty good too, as she is averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She has achieved that in under 30 minutes per contest and is one of the most efficient scorers in the country at 53.4 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. If she can continue to flirt with triple-doubles down the stretch of the season, she may help her case for the award.

Juju Watkins, G, USC

Watkins is certainly the most electric player in the nation and has the resume to support a Player of the Year bid. She is the country's second-leading scorer at 24.4 points per game and fills out the rest of the stat sheet as well. For a 6-foot-2 guard, her being 29th in the NCAA in blocks per game is absurd, and she is also contributing 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game.

She has led the No. 2 Trojans to an impressive 26-2 record and a Big 10 regular season championship, which helps her chances of winning the award. Watkins has eclipsed the 30-point mark on six occasions and scored a season-high 40 points back in December. If she can lead her Southern California team to another deep tournament run, Hidalgo may have some serious competition.