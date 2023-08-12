3 Bears who earned a roster spot in Preseason Week 1, and 1 on verge of being cut
The Chicago Bears had big moments and big blunders against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the preseason. Some stood out, while one likely earned his walking papers.
It’s Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, and the Chicago Bears, who ended last year on a losing streak, were back in action against the Tennessee Titans.
Wait, got to be careful. Hopefully, George McCaskey isn’t as sensitive as John Angelos, and a suspension isn’t handed down for just reporting facts. Also, we can’t totally praise Justin Fields, or else Mike Tannenbaum and Colin Cowherd and their fans will do anything in their power to discredit Chicago.
Puns and shots aside, The Windy City earned a 23-17 win over the visitors from the Music City to start the preseason with a bang. But the wins, in this case, don’t matter as much as finding players who stood out and those who will likely need to be given walking papers come preseason’s end.
Thankfully for the Bears, some stood out in an obvious way, like Fields, DJ Moore, and Khalil Herbert, but it’s mostly the guys on the backend of the roster who need to stand out in order to have a legitimate shot of making the team. Here are three standouts and one that will likely need to be cut.