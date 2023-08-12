Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more
The NBA exodus appears to be over for overseas players, and as the number of available NBA roster spots dwindles, the NBA influx into Euroleague begins. Here’s a recap of this week’s notable transfers and rumors.
The Euroleague offseason began how it often does with the league’s top talent heading to the NBA. Sasha Vezenkov left Olympiacos and signed with the Sacramento Kings, Vasilije Micic left Anadolu Efes Istanbul and signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dante Exum left Partizan Belgrade for the Dallas Mavericks.
We are officially in phase two of the offseason, when NBA teams have all but finalized their rosters before training camp meaning players on the outside looking in — including players who were on NBA rosters last season — begin to consider moves to European teams.
This past week alone saw many recognizable NBA names pop up in rumors and even make official moves, such as Raul Neto who spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
These names are certainly just the beginning as plenty of European teams are still looking for high-level reinforcements for the upcoming season.
Olympiacos still hasn’t replaced Kostas Sloukas, Partizan Belgrade has not replaced Dante Exum or Matthias Lessort, Virtus Bologna hasn’t replaced Milos Teodosic, and Alba Berlin is well… doing whatever they do. But they did make a nice signing this week that Minnesota Timberwolves fans should be aware of.
All that, and more, in this week’s Euroleague rumors roundup.