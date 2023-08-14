2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 non-USA teams that could win the tournament
FIBA World Cup: Could Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder bring Germany to the next level and deliver gold?
In the post-Dirk Nowitzki era, the German national team has probably never received the right amount of respect from the basketball community at large. For the most part, this is understandable.
Since Nowitzki’s departure, they haven’t come close to having a player of his caliber. Their talent from A-Z though, has increased, and they now feature some quality NBA players and high-level overseas players.
Dennis Schroder also seems to find another gear when playing for his country, and Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner could be the country’s next big basketball star.
They will also have Wagner’s brother, Mo Wagner, and Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis. Former Laker guard Isaac Bonga will also join the ranks as will Euroleaguer’s Maodo Lo, Johannes Voigtmann, and Andreas Obst.
The talent is there, but the luck of the draw might not be. Their initial group features Australia – which has more NBA players, Lauri Markannen’s Finland, and Japan which will have Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe.
Should they prevail, they’ll have to dispatch one of those teams again or Luka Doncic and Slovenia to make the quarterfinals.
They can do it, but it’s going to take an incredible tournament performance from either Schorder or Wagner.