2023 Leagues Cup Semifinals preview: Monterrey vs. Nashville SC
By Jason Cozad
Monterrey and Nashville SC will go head-to-head in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal in GEODIS Park on Aug. 15th at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Here in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal will be the first time that Monterrey and Nashville SC will meet each other on the pitch.
Monterrey is the only Liga MX team remaining and has been having an outstanding tournament beating four American and two Mexican teams. Monterrey is now looking to slow down the red-hot Nashville SC team.
Nashville has been called one of the top favorites for the Leagues Cup following the dominating match they had in the quarterfinals.
How have Monterrey and Nashville SC got to this point of the Leagues Cup?
Nashville SC had an easy run in their quarterfinal match against Minnesota when they beat them 5-0. Nashville was able to show their power and strength coming into that match and just not let Minnesota have any chance of being able to come back or even have a fight in the match.
Monterrey had a little more challenging task to get to the semifinal. The first task was meeting LAFC in the quarterfinals, and the second was trying to come comeback against LAFC. The first task was completed when they LAFC with all of their power. After LAFC was up 2-0 against Monterrey, everyone thought it would be over. Monterrey had different plans and started to go into attack mode. Monterrey got a penalty kick and even an own goal to help them build to the point where they would strike for the match-winner.
Monterrey and Nashville SC head-to-head and prediction
Monterrey is the only surviving Mexican team left in the tournament. If they want to be in the finals, they must find a way to disrupt Nashville’s defense. Nashville could be better regarding discipline; they have five red cards in the three matches. Monterrey can play off this and get Nashville to slip up.
Nashville could have been better in playing Mexican teams, losing 4-3 to Toluca and drawing with Club America 2-2. Nashville has four wins and one loss in their last five matches, whereas Monterrey has five wins and zero losses.
Both Monterrey and Nashville have been able to score goals, but Nashville has given up more goals. Monterrey has scored 11 goals and given up four during the Leagues Cup; in comparison, Nashville has scored 13 goals and given up eight.
GEODIS Park will be loud and rocking when this match occurs, but Monterrey could push past Nashville. It will be challenging for Monterrey with their top scorer, German Berterame, out of the tournament with an injury, but Monterrey has many more key pieces they can put in place.
Prediction: Monterrey: 3 and Nashville SC: 2