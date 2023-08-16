MLB Prospects Rumors: Cubs star walkoff, Jackson Holliday’s brother, nasty Paul Skenes
MLB Prospects Rumors: Cubs Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to dominate
Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been quite dominant all season long, even after his promotion to Triple-A. So far, the top prospect has played just over 10 games and amassed a slash line of .289/.407/.622 with 4 home runs. None of his home runs were of the magnitude of his most recent bomb against the Louisville Bats.
In the bottom of the 10th inning of the August 15 game between the Louisville Bats and the Iowa Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong strolled to the plate with the winning run on second base and nobody out. The Iowa Cubs would have been content with a rollover to second base or a sacrifice fly to right field in order to move the winning run over to third base. But Crow-Armstrong had better ideas as he smashed a 2-2 fastball into the night sky for a walk off home run.
The hype around this prospect is incredible, especially with his bat, considering it isn’t even his best tool. His dominance has been incredible and he’s seemingly banging on the door for a call up to the MLB. It’s unlikely that it’ll happen this year with the Cubs in a division race, but it’s safe to say the outfielder is ready for his MLB debut.