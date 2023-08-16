MLB Rumors: Red Sox great destroys Bloom, Brian Cashman’s hot seat, Cardinals future
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: How long do Yankees fans have to deal with Brian Cashman?
The Yankees dropped another game to the league-leading Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, falling to .500 on the season. On the surface, losing to Atlanta isn’t much to be upset about. But for New York, this sort of symbolism only happens once every 28 years.
The Yankees haven’t been THIS bad THIS late in the season since 1995. It’s true.
Yes, that does say a lot about the sustained success of one of the great sports franchises of our time, but it also shows how far they’ve fallen of late. On Tuesday, they went down without a whimper, as they have so many times this past season. Aaron Judge grounded into a double play to end the game.
While fans of truly struggling franchises take the complaints of the average New York baseball pundit as a ‘woe is me’ approach, it’s unfair. The Yankees have massive expectations every season. To fall short on those expectations for much of the last decade — not just the few times a competitive window opens — is a lot for any fanbase to deal with. Not to mention, the losses have come in painful fashion of late.
In fact, fans are so displeased with the on-field product that a ‘Fire Brian Cashman’ night is expected to take place at Yankee Stadium in late September.
Cashman’s name is regularly mentioned as a source of frustration from fans, but his job is safe for now. In fact, it’s been safe for the better part of three decades. As much as his father George was largely willing to make any decision necessary to move the needle, Hal Steinbrenner is far more patient. It’s getting the best of his franchise.