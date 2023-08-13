3 Yankees on thin ice as season going up in flames
The New York Yankees have struggled mightily this year, per their own standards, with some of the blame being on these three players.
The expectations surrounding the New York Yankees are immense going into every season. Yankees coaches, players, media and fans all expect a World Series every season, especially with their incredibly expensive payroll.
With that in mind, the 2023 Yankees season has been a massive disappointment. They sit a few games over .500 and four games out of an AL Wild Card spot with only 45 games left to play.
After the recent incidents surrounding Domingo German and Anthony Rizzo, it seems as if the Yankees’ season is going up in flames and there are a few players to blame for that.
Yankees: Carlos Rodon has pitched far below his massive contract indicates
When the Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to a massive contract, New York fans had a dream come true in their rotation. Most fans imagined Rodon and Gerrit Cole competing against each other for AL Cy Young awards for the next few seasons. They were both truly two of the most talented arms in the entire major leagues. But sadly, for Yankees fans, reality has been much worse for Rodon than the dreams were.
After two consecutive All-Star campaigns, Rodon came to New York with big expectations. However, his first roadblock came by way of injury, which kept him sidelined until July. Upon his return, he’s looked nothing like the Cy Young caliber pitcher that he was before New York.
Rodon has made six starts in a Yankees uniform and he’s been handed four losses. He’s allowed more than four earned runs on four different occasions, while also walking multiple batters in every start. After his last appearance, he landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury.
Upon his return from the IL, Rodon is going to be under the microscope by Yankees fans and media. Their season has been a struggle to this point and if they’re going to turn it around, they’re going to need their $162 million pitcher to pitch like a $162 million pitcher.