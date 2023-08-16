MLB Rumors: 3 New York Mets on thin ice after trade deadline fire sale
The New York Mets entered a wide scale rebuild before the trade deadline and they will likely see even more roster shake ups this offseason.
The New York Mets came into the 2023 season with huge expectations, but they simply never lived up to them. With them falling so short of the expectations, they entered a full scale rebuild at the trade deadline by shipping away a ton of their top end talent.
With that being said, there’s still a few players on the roster that don’t have clear futures with the team. These players will play the rest of the season on thin ice and may need to perform well in order to show their value to the organization. If not, they could find themselves traded or walking away in free agency during the offseason.
MLB Rumors: Mets Daniel Vogelbach is on thin ice for the rest of the season
For a majority of the season, Daniel Vogelbach has been a bit underwhelming, especially in the DH role. This, paired with his age, has left many wondering if he even fits with the Mets beyond this season. Now, Vogelbach has one more season of arbitration left on his contract, so it’s likely the Mets will end up coming to terms on a deal with him. But the issue is still there in terms of fit and this could absolutely end in Vogelbach being traded either in the offseason or before next year’s trade deadline.
That is, unless he steps his play up to what a DH is supposed to be like. In 2022, after being moved to New York, he put up career highs across the board in terms of slash line which landed him with an OPS+ of 139. This season, his OPS+ has dropped below the league average and his WAR is in the negatives. It’s rather unlikely that Daniel Vogelbach will be welcome back to the Mets following the 2024 season unless he can turn his season around. Expect Vogelbach to play on thin ice for the rest of the year heading into a crucial offseason.