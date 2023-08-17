MLB Insider: Dodgers flex and 2 more takeaways from Brewers series
The Dodgers and Brewers are facing off in a series of two division leading teams in the National League. So far, it’s been a one-sided battle.
In a series that served as a test for the Milwaukee Brewers to gauge just how close they are to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the other National League elite, they have fallen flat on their face in the first two games.
Most of the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the Brewers’ offense, who have compiled five hits and only two runs in the first two games of the series. The pitching and defense, meanwhile, have been strong, but a potent Dodgers offense has found holes in the unit that have blown both games open.
Here are some takeaways from the first two games of the series.
The Brewers’ offense is clearly below the Dodgers
In 2018, when the Brewers and Dodgers faced off in the National League Championship Series, the two teams were evenly matched. This year, however, the Dodgers are clearly ahead of Milwaukee on offense – and it generally is not close.
Just look at their offensive production this season:
Dodgers: .797 OPS, 188 home runs, 677 runs, .339 OBP.
Brewers: .688 OPS, 127 home runs, 516 runs, .311 OBP.
While the Dodgers have a lineup filled with threats, headlined by superstars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the Brewers lack a legitimate threat besides Christian Yelich. Willy Adames was supposed to be that threat as he looked to be the next shortstop headed toward a $200 million contract, but he’s hitting only .202/.288/.377 with 18 home runs and a .655 OPS, and dropping in the lineup.
The Brewers are built around pitching and defense and are elite in both areas. But their lack of offensive firepower cost them this series and could prove detrimental in their postseason quest.
“It’s not enough,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We need to create more scoring opportunities.”