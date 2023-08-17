2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament
It’s time to stop talking about who won’t be at the FIBA World Cup and start talking about who will. Plenty of NBA stars will be on display in the Philippines this summer.
There’s no need to lie, there is currently not a single country capable of winning the FIBA World Cup that is sending their best possible roster for the tournament.
https://twitter.com/MarcoAMunno/status/1691702829684084922?s=20
That list is also missing Canadian NBA champion Jamal Murray, who announced Thursday that he won’t be participating in the FIBA World Cup this summer.
This list is also not including American players, and the United States is essentially sending what some would argue is a tier-three squad for them at this point.
But this doesn’t mean high-quality, thrilling basketball won’t be on display. Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is going to have a lot of offensive freedom for Serbia, we’re going to get a proper look at Anthony Edwards leadership credentials which will coincide with Steve Kerr’s first big tournament as Team USA head coach.
There’s still going to be All-NBA level talent on display too, including two 2022-23 All-NBA First team players.