2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament

2023 FIBA World Cup: Can Karl-Anthony Towns lead the Dominican Republic on a fairytale run?
With so many key players sitting out this summer, there could be an opening for a shock winner of the FIBA World Cup. The worst possible team who could be capable of such a run is the Dominican Republic, led by Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns is coming off what can best be described as an uncomfortable season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s not necessarily his fault. He didn’t tell them to trade for Rudy Gobert, make Gobert and then teammate D’Angelo Russell hate each other, or cause the team to be infected with the injury bug all season.
But, this all happened, and the best the Timberwolves were able to muster was a playoff-berth via the play-in tournament and a swift first-round loss to the eventual champions the Denver Nuggets.
Towns did not play well in the series, and playoff struggles are starting to become a theme for his career.
This has led to many forgetting just how good Towns is. Sure, his claim that he’s the best shooting big man of all time is audacious but he has made three all-star teams and All-NBA twice in his career. That’s not easy.
Towns will be suiting up for the Dominican Republic this summer, for the first time since he was a teenager. This could strangely be the perfect environment for him to just put his head down and hoop, and remind the world how good he is.
Because on his day, he’s practically un-guardable, and if he can deliver a string of performances at that level the Dominican Republic might have just enough around him to shock some people.