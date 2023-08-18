3 Cardinals John Mozeliak should trade this offseason, 1 to hold on to
John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals are talking about a productive offseason to improve a roster with a terrible 2023 season.
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak promises to have a big offseason. After an exhausting 2023 season, Mozeliak must come through to improve this team.
Mozeliak’s main objective will be to improve the starting rotation. Adam Wainwright will retire after this season. Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty were traded away. Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are the only returning pitchers on contract. The Cardinals are exploring options to fill their rotation this season with Matthew Liberatore, Dakota Hudson, and Zack Thompson.
The moves of Montgomery, Flaherty, and reliever Jordan Hicks netted some prospects the Cardinals could use in Drew Rom, Adam Kloffenstein, and Sam Robberse. This group could join homegrown Cardinals prospects Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy.
Former Rangers prospect Tekoah Roby was sent to the Cardinals in the deal for Montgomery. While dealing with a shoulder injury, he could be part of the Cardinals’ rotation in the future.
While depending on young talent sounds intriguing, Mozeliak admitted he hoped to depend on youth this season. That did not work out, and Mozeliak does not want to repeat the same mistake.
While he will seek help through the free agent market, Mozeliak will also look to improve the roster through the trade market.
Trade chips are getting their shot over the next few weeks to show off if they should remain with the Cardinals are be flipped for more assets to improve the sluggish organization.
Let’s look at some possible trade chips the Cardinals could use to improve.
Cardinals Rumors: Mozeliak should trade Andrew Knizner
Willson Contreras was signed last offseason to a five-year, $87.5 million contract to take over starting catching duties from legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The one constant in the transition was backup catcher Andrew Knizner.
He is having quite the season, as the transition to Contreras was a little rocky for pitchers getting used to their new catcher. While issues were worked out, Knizner got some significant play time and made an impact.
But, the Cardinals got a surprise when Knizner was sidelined with a groin injury. Ivan Herrera, who was once thought to be the heir to Molina, stepped up and performed to the standard many hoped to see when he was brought up last season. Herrera has performed well this season at Triple-A Memphis and was everything they hoped he would be during his stint with the Cardinals.
Knizner is hitting .270/.310/.491 with an OPS of .801. He has a career-high nine home runs, eight doubles, and 27 RBI.
It will be interesting to see what Mozeliak decides to do, as they made a huge commitment to Contreras. They have the young star they have high expectations for in Herrera. And then Knziner has been what the Cardinals needed him to be this season and more. He’s been a spark in the clubhouse, often cheering his teammates when the team was sluggish.
Mozeliak could keep Knizner and decide to trade Herrera. The Cardinals have several talented catching prospects. But considering how well Knizner has done this season, it would not be shocking to see him flipped to a team where he could immediately become the starter. Mozeliak will ultimately make the deal that nets him the most impactful players.