10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
6. Washington Commanders trade DE Chase Young to the Indianapolis Colts
Given that Washington has already paid their two defensive tackles big money, giving the bag to Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne, it will be challenging for them to keep both Chase Young and Montez Sweat. As a result, Washington may choose to move from the former No. 2 overall pick, and the Colts come calling.
It may be a daring move, but there’s not much choice right now. Furthermore, with a division that is up for grabs, it would be wise to take advantage of the rookie-scale contract of Anthony Richardson. Again, it’s a bold call given the injury situations from Young, but you have to look at other factors as well. Young has been getting triple-teamed at times, which hurts his ability to get after the quarterback.
The chances are that Young won’t face those situations with the Colts, allowing him to use his abilities in a division where, again, it’s really up for grabs despite what Jacksonville has done recently with Trevor Lawrence. Houston has CJ Stroud, and Tennessee is mostly the Derrick Henry show. The Colts could make some noise if they work out this deal.