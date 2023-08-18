NFL Rumors: 3 Cowboys who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
The Cowboys would benefit great from trading away some of their excess depth on the roster rather than letting these players walk after being cut.
On paper, the Dallas Cowboys look the part of an NFL team capable of making a Super Bowl run in the 2023 season. Whether or not paper translates to turf in totality remains to be seen, but this Cowboys roster is among the deepest and most talented in football.
With Week 1 fast approaching, though, that depth and talent has to be cut down to 53 players. That could lead to some players being left off of the roster or, to a slightly less dramatic degree, being buried on the depth chart. In that light, it might make sense for the Cowboys to explore trading some of their assets rather than letting them walk for nothing.
To be sure, the Cowboys don’t have any player who they’d be willing to trade that would net Dallas a substantial return — we’re likely looking at late-round picks in return with these trades. Having said that, more draft capital is never a bad thing and the Cowboys should consider trading these players before Week 1, though there is one player who needs to stay put in Big D.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys should trade DT Neville Gallimore
Even before taking nose tackle Mazi Smith in the first round of this year’s draft, the Cowboys have been intent on shoring up the interior of Dan Quinn’s defensive line. They drafted Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohana and even versatile Chauncey Gholston in their 2021 class and later signed veteran Johnathan Hankins.
Before all of those were added to the roster, however, Neville Gallimore was a third-round pick for Dallas from the Oklahoma Sooners back in 2020. A disruptor on his college tape, the belief was that he might round out into a force that had been lacking at defensive tackle for this franchise.
That, however, has not been the case. Gallimore has generously been described as inconsistent in his career and less generously described as a disappointment throughout his tenure with the club. In fact, Reid Hanson of Cowboys Wire described the 2023 season as Gallimore’s “last chance”.
Gallimore has struggled mightily in every phase of the game at his position over the past two seasons after showing flashes as a rookie. Now, with the reinforcements and talent around him, it might be time to cut ties.
With that being said, the fact that Gallimore was a former third-round pick widely lauded as a steal because of his combination of size and explosiveness could easily appeal to a team looking to roll the dice that he can return to form. The Cowboys should undoubtedly call around because, if not, he’s a cut candidate who could be on his way out and be lost for nothing.