Braves Rumors: 3 players Alex Anthopoulos should trade this offseason, 1 to keep
By Mark Powell
While the Atlanta Braves are focused on winning a World Series in 2023, Alex Anthopoulos must keep an eye towards the future.
Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves have plenty of questions to answer this coming offseason. With most of their roster signed long-term, it gives Anthopoulos the flexibility needed to make more moves in the mold of Matt Olson and Sean Murphy trades of the past.
Anthopoulos is one of the best executives in baseball for a reason. His work with the Braves will surely be replicated by the rest of baseball to some extent. He’s not necessarily responsible for all of the team’s impressive international signings, but he has added to the core and then some.
When the 2023 playoff run is in the rear-view mirror, expect Anthopoulos to improve the Braves roster in any way he can. So, where should he start?
Braves Rumors: Could Atlanta trade away Max Fried?
As much as the Braves would prefer to employ two aces in both Max Fried and Spencer Strider, there’s an argument to be made for trading the former. Fried won’t be a free agent for a few more seasons, and Atlanta could reap the reward of dealing their ace in a market which covets controllable starting pitching.
When Fried is healthy, he’s one of the best starters in baseball. However, he was hurt the majority of this season. He’s also due a new contract by 2025, and thus far talks between his representatives and Atlanta’s front office haven’t been all that productive. FanSided’s Cody Williams suggested a new deal for Fried would be tough, especially this offseason. And the longer Fried pitches well, the more valuable he becomes.
With the benefit of SportsTalk ATL’s Chase Irle’s assessment that the team has a 55 percent chance of extending Fried, Williams thinks keeping Fried is in the team’s best interest:
"“More importantly, though, Irle made clear that Alex Anthopoulos has preached the importance of having two aces in the rotation and making sure the starting pitching is strong, even if his free agency moves and trades haven’t totally reflected that. That last part is a concern, to be sure, but it could also very well be a signal for the plan to land Fried, and Irle believes that Anthopoulos will finally write a big check for a looming free agent when it comes to the southpaw. I tend to agree with that assessment but, as 55% from Irle acknowledges, that’s not a formality to happen in Atlanta. Just based on the situation and AA’s stated motives for roster management, though, it’d be hard to justify letting Fried walk given his performance and value to the Braves.”"
Still, Fried is searching for a contract that is likely “7-8 years in between $200-225 million”. The Braves have Strider and the majority of their young pitching staff locked up. Fried is not a necessity, and as an expendable asset, Anthopoulos has the right to part ways.