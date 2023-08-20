3 Packers on the rise, 1 fighting for his NFL future this preseason
By Mark Powell
The Packers-Patriots preseason game was suspended in the second half thanks to an injury to Isaiah Bolden, but Green Bay fans learned plenty about this team on Saturday.
Jordan Love’s emergence was the biggest storyline from Saturday’s preseason contest against the New England Patriots. Love looked every bit like the QB of the future, and a first-round talent which was forced to wait until his fourth season to start.
The Packers have confidence in Love, which is why they traded Aaron Rodgers in the first place. Sure, Matt LaFleur’s offense looks different with Love at the helm, but that doesn’t make it any worse. The Utah State product completed five of his eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. His throws were crisp, and his mobility in the pocket is a factor Green Bay hasn’t had since Rodgers was much younger.
"“Just watching him last year. I think Jordan’s made some huge strides,” LeFleur said earlier this offseason, via NFL.com. “I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he’s very, very consistent. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there’s no doubt.”"
Yet, Love wasn’t the only storyline from Saturday.
Packers who made the roster: Sean Clifford
This should come as no surprise, as Clifford is listed as the backup to Love and has earned praise from the Green Bay coaching staff all offseason long. On Saturday, Clifford looked capable as ever, completing 13-of-19 passes for 137 yards against Bill Belichick’s defensive scheme. Clifford led the Packers on a touchdown drive, proving he can be a capable replacement when called upon.
While Clifford’s fourth quarter comeback attempt ultimately ran out of time thanks to Bolden’s injury, he showed enough to warrant confidence from LaFleur and Co. heading into the season.