EuroLeague transfer rumors: Frank Kaminsky, Terrence Ross, and more
Ex-NBA free agents are continuing their slow movement to EuroLeague teams. Here are the top 5 EuroLeague transfers and rumors from this week.
The FIBA World Cup is coming up, but that’s not stopping EuroLeague teams from continuing to fill out their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming season.
This past week saw two ex-NBA players, Sterling Brown, and Frank Kaminsky, sign with Alba Berlin and Partizan Belgrade respectively. Plenty of other familiar NBA names continue to be linked with Euroleague teams, and Kaminsky became Partizan’s second ex-NBA signing of the summer following P.J. Dozier’s signing last week.
Others continue to fence sit. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kendrick Nunn, and even Terrence Ross have received interest from Euroleague teams. It will be interesting to see how much longer these players can wait.
NBA rosters are all but full at this point, and Euroleague teams will eventually grow impatient and pursue players who would jump at the opportunity to join the likes of Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, and others for the upcoming season.
Is the G-League enough for the NBA holdouts? Are they willing to gamble on that insecurity or will we begin to see more of these rumors become a reality soon?