30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Current Ranking: 13
Jonathan Taylor is still a top three running back in the NFL. The fact that he’s ranked 13th in fantasy football should be a crime. He’s never had fewer than 10 points this season when he plays, and he’s had at least 15 points in three of his four games. This is all while Anthony Richardson is still figuring his style of play out under center.
Taylor should be returning from injury soon, and he could be back as soon as this week against the Houston Texans. The Colts have been able to survive without Taylor thanks to a pretty easy schedule. They’ve faced the Dolphins, Titans and Jaguars, three of the worst teams in the AFC. It’s sad for Taylor to have missed those matchups, but there are still juicy opponents on the schedule.
If a fantasy owner gets Taylor now, they will have him for six weeks before his Week 14 bye. Then, he will come off that bye rested for the playoffs. It really is a win-win for everyone involved. Week 14 byes are strange, but it works out in this very specific situation.
The schedule for the playoffs is also great. Taylor must survive a Broncos matchup on an extra week’s rest, then he gets the Titans and Giants in the semi-final and final. That lone should be worth targeting him, but the fact he’s so low in the rankings makes it even more enticing.