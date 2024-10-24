30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
14. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Current Ranking: 23
This is a lot of San Francisco 49ers, but this is truly a team we expect to explode on offense for the rest of the season. Super Bowl loser curse be darned, the 49ers are going to have some big point totals down the stretch. Dallas is next on the 49ers schedule, and they give up the second-most points per game. Tampa Bay is 28th in the league in points allowed with 26 per game. They don’t face a top-five defense until they play the Bears on December 8th, and they immediately follow up that matchup with the Rams, who are 25th in points allowed.
Deebo Samuel had some scary headlines written about him this week, saying he was in the hospital and that he was dealing with pneumonia. That’s not a diagnosis anyone wants to hear, as that’s an illness that has a lasting effect. It’s been like that for the 49ers this season, but with Aiyuk confirmed out for the season, many expect Samuel to find a way back on the field to contribute.
Samuel is touch and go this week, but the possibility that he could go against the Cowboys shows that even if he doesn’t suit up this weekend, he’s close. All this has to have Samuel owners sweating. Give them a reprieve to get out of this situation, and you might be surprised at the price.