ACLs, Achilles and Pneumonia, oh my! 49ers injury woes worsen with updates on star players
By Austen Bundy
The San Francisco 49ers just can't seem to catch a break with offensive injuries this season.
Already missing star running back Christian McCaffrey to Achilles tendinitis in both his calves, the team also lost star wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk during Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aiyuk took a brutal hit to his lower body after a catch and officially was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear in his right knee. The team fears he could have more damage but will undergo surgery this week.
Niners' entire offense is practically cursed with terrible injuries
To make matters worse, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to "Monday Night Football" that Samuel is currently hospitalized with pneumonia and fluid in his lungs. He noted the team doesn't think it will be a serious long-term issue.
And on top of it all, tight end George Kittle has a sprained foot and is considered day-to-day. Soon enough, quarterback Brock Purdy is going to have nobody to throw to and San Francisco's playoff hopes could disappear into the bay.
However, a snippet of good news did come from Schefter's report. McCaffrey likely won't be available for the team's Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'd be "surprised" if that were the case but the team is hopeful McCaffrey will return after the team's Week 9 bye for it's Week 10 clash with Tampa Bay.
So, it's entirely possible that Purdy will be without his top four offensive weapons in McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle for primetime. He'd have to take the field with running backs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo plus pass catchers Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell and Ricky Pearsall - who just came back from surviving a gun shot to the chest.