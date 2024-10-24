30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
12. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans
Current Ranking: 8
Joe Mixon is a player many avoid for various reasons, but right now he’s producing at an incredible level for the Houston Texans. He’s ranked eight among running backs in fantasy, but in every single game where he’s played the entire thing, he’s ranked either second or fourth in PPR leagues (and that fourth becomes third in standard leagues). He is a crucial part of the Texans offensive attack.
Mixon is back in the lineup after missing significant time, and he looks as good as ever. There’s nothing really holding him back. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, he had 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He added three receptions to his total. The week before, he had over 100 yards and two total touchdowns.
In three of his four games this season, Mixon has at least 26 points. That’s cuckoo. Truly, that’s the best performance from a running back with any sort of consistency. The injury is a concern, but it is what it is at this point. Mixon is a superstar for fantasy football owners, and getting him for the price of an eighth-ranked running back is a steal. That's a trade that should happen now.