30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
21. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Current Ranking: 13
This one might cause a strange conversation, as you’re contacting the owner of T.J. Hockenson after they waited weeks and months for him to return. Now that Hockenson is close to ready to go, some fantasy owner wants to come in and grab him for below market value.
What is the market value on Hockenson? Is he worth the same as a top-five tight end? He can’t be, as he’s coming off an injury. Plus, we have no idea what he’s going to be with Sam Darnold. The 2022 Panthers had no discernible tight end, going with Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble. The 2020 Jets had Trevon Wesco, who never caught the ball.
Really play up that uncertainty in trade talks. We have never seen Darnold play with a capable tight end except for his cup of coffee with the 49ers and George Kittle last season. Kittle didn’t even play in the one start Darnold had. This man is allergic to good tight ends.
We feel like this could be like a kid hoping to get a Taylor Swift CD for Christmas and getting Eras Tour tickets instead. Darnold came to the Vikings for an opportunity with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and he’s going to get something he never dreamed of in a superstar tight end. Hockenson could flip leagues on their heads if he’s truly healthy.