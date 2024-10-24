30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
20. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Current Ranking: 8
Quarterback is such an interesting spot in fantasy. It really depends on the intricacies of your league. If you’re in a 10-team, one QB league, Kyler Murray has some value, but he doesn’t have a ton. If you’re in a 12-team, two QB league, then Kyler Murray might have first-round value. The details are incredibly important when speaking to this position.
If you’re in a two QB league and your second spot isn’t solidified, use the stars you have at other positions to get Kyler Murray. This guy looks like the man who spurned baseball and became the first-overall pick. He’s been throwing the ball on the run and making the best out of his skill position.
That’s truly why we’re talking about this here. Murray is doing well without much help, but we’ve seen the dynamism of Marvin Harrison Jr. already. If he finds a semblance of consistency, Harrison should explode. That’s going to help Murray put up crazy statistics.
Those looking to trade for Murray now are also getting him off one of his worst performances of the year. That Chargers-Cardinals game was a slog. The fact that it was on national television should help your cause. Figure out what Murray costs, and in all likelihood, you should pay the price.