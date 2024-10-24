30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
25. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Current Ranking: 44
Back to Seattle for this one. Kenneth Walker is one of the best running backs in football. There’s no real denying that. The fact that the Mike McDonald offense is throwing so often with Geno Smith is opening things up for Walker. He’s able to make plays on a weekly basis, and he’s scoring at will. There’s no room for Zach Charbonnet.
However, Walker often gets hurt. He’s already been hurt once this season, and Charbonnet was stellar. He was the eighth and seventh-ranked running back in PPR leagues in Weeks 2 and 3. That was when Walker missed time with an oblique injury. Walker returned and Charbonnet was an afterthought.
Stashing someone for the sake of injury is a scary proposition, but it shouldn’t cost you more than another end-of-the-lineup player at a different position. Maybe this is a team that needs a tight end and you can offer the high upside of Isaiah Likely. Maybe they are looking to take a chance on Trey Palmer. It’s worth it to get the Seahawks other running back in this case.
There’s also a small chance Charbonnet gets traded in real life. There are a few teams who could severely use a running back upgrade. It’s not likely, but it should at least be discussed.