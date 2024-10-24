30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
26. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
Current Ranking: 52
This one is a huge swing, but it might be exactly what your team needs. This is a move for those teams looking to take chances that could lead to championships. Jonathan Brooks still hasn’t taken an NFL snap. An injury during his final season at the University of Texas had him on the sidelines for most of his rookie season, but reports say he’s close.
Chuba Hubbard has been a fantasy star this season. He’s one of the few players on the Carolina Panthers who's having a positive season. We have unfortunate news for Hubbard owners: The Panthers are going to play Brooks when he’s fully healthy. The Panthers spent a second-round pick on a running back when they were reeling from a disastrous trade for Bryce Young. They are going to play the running back.
And if Brooks is as advertised, he should be everything the Panthers are hoping for and more. Many were hoping the Panthers would be decent with a revamped offensive line and some interesting pieces around the team. Brooks was one of those pieces, and he should hit the ground running.
On top of all that, there’s a chance the Panthers trade Hubbard. He did some serious damage in Texas when he was playing for Oklahoma State. Maybe he does it again as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. That gives Brooks even more liberty to dominate and possibly change the landscape of fantasy football.