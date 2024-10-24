30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
24. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Current Ranking: 28
Geno Smith is throwing more now than he did at West Virginia University. The Seattle Seahawks want to air the ball out, and it’s led to Smith standing at the top of the league in yards. Of course, there are two amazing receivers already there in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but we can’t ignore the impact Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having. The former first-round pick has had some big plays, and he hasn’t had a truly dreadful week yet.
He’s coming off a bad week, where he only had 5.3 points in PPR leagues. Perfect. This means the time is right to target Smith-Njigba. Teams might not even be paying attention to him on their roster as he was drafted to be a bench guy. If he is starting for a team, they are likely in a desperate position and need a trade to shake things up. Act as if JSN is a decent throw in for a bigger trade, when we know his role will only grow.
Metcalf is currently dealing with a knee injury. We don’t think it’s serious, but his dynamic ability being less than 100 percent means there’s more focus on the other weapons in this offense.
Even with an injury, we don’t expect the Seahawks to throw less. This is the offense, and they are doing it because of the depth they have a wide receiver. JSN should be a focal point as the Seahawks look to race back to the playoffs.