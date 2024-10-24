30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Current Ranking: 12
Mark Andrews finally looked like his old self on Monday Night Football. He scored two touchdowns and posted more than 20 points for the first time this season. He still finished as just the third-best tight end of the week, so it’s not like Andrews’ performance will completely skew the numbers in his direction. However, this is very possibly the push he needs to become another star fantasy contributor.
There is the situation with Isaiah Likely, who’s a talented player, but it just doesn’t seem like Lamar Jackson is looking his way much after an insane Week 1 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Likely is insanely touchdown-dependent, but Andrews isn’t necessarily in the same boat.
Andrews has had at least four targets in each of the last three weeks, and he’s caught 11 of those 13 targets in that time span. Jackson usually sends the ball his way and lets him make something of a play. With Jackson still breaking free from pass rushers, there’s opportunity for Andrews to make something happen. Oftentimes, those are the biggest plays of the game that don’t end in a touchdown.
See what the value is here. Andrews being ranked outside the top 10 tight ends is pretty crazy, and the value is still not where it should be.